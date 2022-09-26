Ja’Marr Chase, others comment on NFL robbing Tee Higgins of TD

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had a huge day against the New York Jets during the Week 3 win, even after returning from an injury.

But it could have been so much more.

Higgins, after all, was at the nexus of the most controversial play of the game. He skied for what looked like a touchdown reception, Moss’ing a defender in the back of the endzone while appearing to drag both heels just before going out of bounds.

Officials, though, saw the play differently and it’s now an ultimate what-could-have-been play.

As Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson pointed out, Higgins appeared to fall victim to a rather silly NFL rule:

If there's a moment where you've got two toes down, it should be a TD. Don't care what happens after pic.twitter.com/LbVVY9dvU9 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 25, 2022

Rest assured others — including Ja’Marr Chase — had thoughts on the matter too:

The Tee Higgins “non” QB catch is a travesty.. The Bengals have had two best non TD catches of the entire season! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 25, 2022

When asked if he thought his touchdown should have counted, #Bengals WR Tee Higgins said to me: “Yeah, I got robbed.” — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 25, 2022

List

Stars, studs and duds from Bengals' win over Jets in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire