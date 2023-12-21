Ja’Marr Chase is only Cincinnati player on final Bengals vs. Steelers injury report

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have star wideout Ja’Marr Chase on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chase is the lone Bengals player on the injury report at all for the Bengals:

WR Ja’Marr Chase (Out)

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor ruled out Chase on Thursday before the report’s release, telling onlookers it simply wasn’t going to happen this week.

Chase suffered a shoulder injury during last week’s win over the Vikings and the latest insider report suggests he might miss next week against the Chiefs, too.

With Chase down, Trenton Irwin and rookie Andrei Iosivas could get some run with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd against the Steelers defense on the road.

The Bengals had six other players upgraded to full practice mid-week who don’t even get listed on the final report, including Alex Cappa and Chase Brown.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire