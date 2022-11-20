Ja’Marr Chase off crutches as Bengals get great news about WR’s return

The return of Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is near.

In the week before the Bengals encountered the Steelers, word broke that the team has a “relaunch” date in mind for Chase.

Turns out that’s right on schedule.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chase is off crutches and has a good shot at practicing next week: “A recent doctor’s appointment delivered some very good news. He is now off crutches, has a chance to practice this week and actually has a chance to play this week as well finally after missing about a month.”

The specified timeline — a return against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 — isn’t new news. But the revelation about Chase being off crutches and the details of the doctor’s appointment is.

That would explain some of Chase’s cryptic tweets lately and the continued reports he’s close to returning for a key stretch of Cincinnati’s season.

