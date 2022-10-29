Ja’Marr Chase will not go on injured reserve

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not headed to injured reserve.

Coach Zac Taylor confirmed today that Chase will remain on the active roster while he rehabs a hip injury. Keeping him on the active roster suggests that the Bengals are optimistic Chase will miss less than four weeks, which is the minimum injured reserve stint.

Chase is the Bengals’ leading receiver with 47 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns this season. His absence is a significant hit to the Bengals’ offense.

Chase will miss Monday night’s game in Cleveland and likely the following Sunday at home against the Panthers. After that the Bengals have their bye week, and they could get him back as soon as Week 11 at Pittsburgh.

