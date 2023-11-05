Here’s what Ja’Marr Chase listens to before he goes out on the field

For those who have ever wondered what Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase listens to before games, we’ve now got an answer.

As captured by Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Chase is known to throw on a little Kodak Black before he goes on the field, a tradition that reaches back to high school:

Something he will do over and over again is do what he’s been doing since he was in high school and that is right before he goes out on the field he pops on Kodak Black’s “Str8 Bars,” on his earphones. “It’s still on my SoundCloud,” he says. He may pump it up during warmups, but he says in those moments before the game, “I like to say calm.”

Chase popped up in headlines this week for saying he’d rather avoid playing another snow game like the one against the Bills during last season’s playoffs. Fellow wideout Tyler Boyd actually took a shot at the Bills of sorts for that.

Beyond that, it’s always interesting to see what one of any sport’s best uses to get motivated, so now we have a little insight when it comes to Chase.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire