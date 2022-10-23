Ja’Marr Chase, La’el Collins dealing with injuries vs. Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a pair of notable injuries during the team’s opening half against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase, after scoring two touchdowns, pulled up short on a route grabbing at his leg. He then went down before getting back up and leaving the field with trainers — going right to the locker room, presumably with halftime less than a minute away.

Starting right tackle La’el Collins left the field for the blue medical tent earlier, then went to the locker room after being replaced by Hakeem Adeniji. He’s been battling a back issue that caused him to miss most of training camp.

Chase had been dealing with a hip issue that limited him during practice in the week leading up to the game.

We’ll provide updates as they continue throughout the day.

