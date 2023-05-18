Ja’Marr Chase hyped about Bengals adding Irv Smith Jr. to offense

The Cincinnati Bengals might have been excited about the addition of tight end Irv Smith Jr. in free agency — but apparently not as excited as star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase told reporters this week that he’s thrilled to see Smith join the team given the history there. The two worked out in high school with the same trainer, never mind the LSU connection.

It goes beyond connections too, with Chase really excited to see how Smith fits in the Joe Burrow-led offense.

Chase told Geoff Hobson the following:

“I know exactly what he’s capable of. We played against each other in high school and in college, so we’ve been following each other the whole journey, but I feel like he’s good with the ball in his hands and he can make a play, he has YAC, he can definitely make a guy miss. He’s not the average speed tight end. He’s a smart player, too, and all that plays a part in his game.”

Smith steps into that role previously occupied by C.J. Uzomah and Hayden Hurst on a one-year deal and will look to excel while functioning as the third or fourth option in the progressions when the three wideouts are on the field.

Based on Chase’s hype and what we’ve seen from Smith in the pros so far, there are plenty of reasons for fans to look forward to his fit in the offense as the No. 1 tight end after the team didn’t use one of its eight draft picks on the position.

