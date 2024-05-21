Ja’Marr Chase holds youth football camp in Cincinnati

While the Cincinnati Bengals continue to hold minicamp, Ja’Marr Chase still has yet to show up to practice, but he was in Cincinnati for a good cause over the weekend.

He was at Princeton High School to host a youth football camp on Sunday for hundreds of kids ranging from the first through the 11th grade.

“It’s all about the children once again. And I can’t do nothing to show love and support back in Cincinnati. You know, they always show love to me. And, you know, the most I could do is just to give back to the community,” Chase said via WLWT5.

While Chase hasn’t been at the Bengals workouts, he did say that he’s still getting some work in with trainers in both Dallas and Miami over the offseason.

The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option last month.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire