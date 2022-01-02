Ja’Marr Chase hits the juke button for the touchdown

The game that most have their eyes on in the early slate this Week 17 Sunday is taking place in Cincinnati. After a week-long buildup, the Bengals are finally getting things going with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After two touchdowns early from the Chiefs had the visitors up 14-0, the Bengals offense finally got on the board, and it was rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hitting the juke button for this 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown:

Chase runs a quick out route, and with the Chiefs settling into zone coverage, Burrow takes the easy throw on this 2nd and 7 situation. But Chase makes the safe decision pay off in a huge way, making multiple defenders miss in open space for the touchdown. The rookie wideout also showed off his long speed, making some members of the football world revisit some pre-draft takes:

Me, questioning Ja'Marr Chase's long speed before the season: pic.twitter.com/mo6GKMq1s2 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 2, 2022

It might be early, but it seems like this game could live up to the hype.