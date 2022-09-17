Ja’Marr Chase hit with two fines by NFL for actions vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase received two fines from the NFL for his actions during the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chase got hit with an initial $13,261 fine, then another one at a price tag of $10,609.

One undoubtedly comes from the unsportsmanlike conduct flag Chase received for ripping the mouthpiece off the facemask of a Steelers player. The other presumably comes from Chase’s actions during that colorful picture that went viral in which he sent a certain hand signal to a Steelers player.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was flagged for two roughness penalties and was involved on the hit that injured Tee Higgins, wasn’t fined.

