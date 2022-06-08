Ja’Marr Chase’s hair made waves at Bengals practice

Seeing as the Cincinnati Bengals are one of the last teams to hit full gear with OTAs and training camp this summer after going to the Super Bowl during the longest season ever, the mundane tends to make the headlines and/or go a little viral.

That’s certainly the case for Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase this week.

Chase, between hair styles at the moment, showed up with a look at practices that gained a bunch of attention from folks there. Plenty more pointed it out on social media, especially comparing his look to that of one Randy Moss.

Given how Chase just had one of the best rookie seasons ever alongside the likes of Moss, it’s easy to see why people made the connection.

The look in action:

Different look today for Ja'Marr Chase at #Bengals practice. pic.twitter.com/HVmWUEYGKa — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 7, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase rocking a new hair style today at practice pic.twitter.com/ueAfoTq6JD — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) June 7, 2022

