Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has gotten used to the NFL ball.

The first-round pick struggled with drops during the preseason and his comments about differences between college and pro footballs made headlines before the season, but his on-field work has been drawing more positive attention since the season started.

Chase caught a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Vikings and his renewed partnership with LSU teammate Joe Burrow has continued to bear fruit for the Bengals. Chase caught another touchdown in a Week Two loss and then scored twice in last Sunday’s road win over the Steelers.

Chase has 11 catches for 220 yards overall and the first wideout to come off the board in this year’s draft became the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for September on Thursday.

Ja’Marr Chase grabs offensive rookie of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk