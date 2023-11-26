Ja’Marr Chase goes viral for amazing catch with mouthguard in his hand

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was involved in all sorts of interesting highlights during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chase had multiple instances of tipped passes that ended up in his hands through sheer impressive feats of concentration, with one of those going for a huge gain down the field.

And in another, Chase quickly went viral online because he hauled in a pass while blanketed in coverage — while holding his mouthguard in his hand.

It’s a pretty stunning highlight and one Chase will surely have to explain after the game. For now, it’s hard to miss the neon green mouthguard in his hand when he goes up for this difficult catch:

Ja’Marr Chase with a unique use of mouthguard here. pic.twitter.com/MCwyga39Ue — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire