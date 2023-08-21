Ja’Marr Chase gives his surprising Mt. Rushmore of wide receivers

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase talked about who would be on his Mt. Rushmore of NFL wide receivers.

The four players he chose were Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown and Cooper Kupp. Many people were surprised at the absence of two NFL greats Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.

I’m not knocking them,” Chase said. “I’d have Ocho (Chad Johnson) in there too if I could. There’s only four.”

After the couple of years Chase has been able to put up in the NFL, he could be on track to be on other players’ Mt. Rushmore if he’s able to keep this trajectory after his historic start to his career.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire