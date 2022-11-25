The Bengals may get one of their key receivers back for Sunday’s game against the Titans, but they will be without their starting running back.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Zac Taylor said in his Friday press conference that Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is questionable and a game-time decision. But Joe Mixon (concussion) is out after he did not practice all week.

Chase “had a good week,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Chase has not played since Week Seven, halting a string of terrific games for the young receiver. He caught seven passes for 132 yards with two touchdowns against New Orleans in Week Six and followed that with an eight-catch, 130-yard, two-TD performance against Atlanta.

In his second season, Chase has 47 catches for 605 yards with six touchdowns.

Samaje Perine is likely to start in Mixon’s place. He caught three touchdowns in last week’s win over the Steelers.

Taylor also noted that defensive back Dax Hill and running back Chris Evans are set to play against Tennessee.

Ja’Marr Chase a game-time decision, Joe Mixon out for Week 12 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk