Ja’Marr Chase fuels comeback talk with picture of cleats, vague message

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has a possible “relaunch” date of Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

But onlookers might not know it based on the star wideout’s posts on social media.

Chase threw out a cryptic tweet on Thursday (“all praises to the most high”) before his team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

And in an Instagram story, he shared pictures of his custom Color Rush cleats as the Bengals roll out their alternate white helmets over the weekend.

Is it something? Maybe not. If Chase had the cleats on order already, it’s not like he wouldn’t get them in time for the game anyway. But Bengals fans — and NFL fans far and wide — have noticed the two messages and what they could mean.

While it’s best for Bengals fans to expect Chase doesn’t play until Week 12 at the earliest, keep a close eye on the buzz Sunday morning.

