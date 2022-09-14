Ja’Marr Chase’s feelings for Minkah Fitzpatrick went viral in photo form

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t like Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers very much.

That much was evident when onlookers could see Chase jawing with Steelers defensive backs often during his team’s season-opening loss.

There was even that one moment near the end of the game where officials flagged Chase after he responded to some trash talk by ripping the mouth guard off the facemask of a Steelers defender.

And there was apparently this moment that the broadcast didn’t necessarily capture, either. Chase gave Fitzpatrick a certain gesture with both hands, epically captured by Emilee Chinn of the Cincinnati Reds:

This is just another funny landmark in the rivalry and the two guys involved in the photo above will see each other again in Week 11 during Sunday Night Football.

