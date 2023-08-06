Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t want Joe Burrow to rush back from injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t want to see quarterback Joe Burrow rush back from injury to start Week 1.

Appearing on NFL Network’s “Inside Training Camp” on Friday, Chase cited his own injury comeback last season as the reasoning.

“I told him that with all honesty I don’t want him there,” Chase said. “Same thing with me last year. I sat out an extra game just to let my hip all the way heal up, and you don’t want to cause no other problems later on in the season, and I told him as long as you’re there after Week 5 and on, we’re good brother.”

Chase and the Bengals want Burrow there for the season opener, of course, provided he’s 100 percent cleared and ready to go.

Luckily for all involved, this topic shouldn’t matter all that much in the grand scheme. Reporters have consistently said Week 1 isn’t in jeopardy and every update about Burrow says that he’s mostly going through normal off-field processes while rehabbing an injury that could have been much worse.

If for some reason it does get to this point, Bengals fans would probably agree with Chase here. But that would require a dramatic change in how things have progressed to this point.

Joe Burrow is playing Week 1, right?@Real10jayy__ on @nflnetwork: “I told him, that with all honesty, I don’t want him there.” pic.twitter.com/0YbX8KHKTL — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 4, 2023

