Ja’Marr Chase’s deadly route had teammates cheering before he even caught ball

The conversation around Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did a 180 quickly.

After a few days of drop issues, Chase bounced back and hasn’t had much of a notable drop since while scoring touchdowns and impressing onlookers with his development.

Case in point? On Wednesday, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Chase busted out such a wicked route on Chidobe Awuzie that the immediate separation he created caused the sideline to erupt in cheers — before he even caught the inevitable pass.

The big highlight came after Bengals coach Zac Taylor heaped praise on him, per Hobson:

“In terms of the details and making progress in that way, his arrow has been up. I think he’s getting used to the play of speed at this level, a lot of the nuances of the offense is really slowing down for him. Now it’s just putting it all together.”

Call it just another big highlight for Chase, who put in extra work to quickly end the drop issue.

With Joe Burrow playing in the team’s next preseason game, it should be pretty interesting to see if Chase puts it all together in live action. Either way, he’ll be a staple of the offense in Week 1.

