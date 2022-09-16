Ja’Marr Chase comments on Trevon Diggs before Bengals vs. Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is rather familiar with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Sunday’s matchup between the Bengals and Cowboys isn’t the first time the two have squared off in a major contest, of course. In a 2019 Alabama-LSU matchup, Chase put up six catches for 140 yards and a touchdown in a Tigers win.

Asked about the upcoming matchup, Chase explained the highs and lows of Diggs’ play.

“He’s got great ball skills in the air,” Chase said, according to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media. “He’s super-fast. He’s not too technically sound though. You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit or miss. He’s either all the way or not at all, but he’s definitely a great athlete.”

Just reading the transcript might make it seem like Chase is dismissive of Diggs, but he’s actually rather complimentary. Chase is blunt in interviews, so he’s giving the good and the bad — and Diggs is polarizing considering he picked off 11 passes last year but had a PFF grade under 60.

Regardless, these two know each other well and will likely again play a key part in a game’s outcome.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire