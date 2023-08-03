Ja’Marr Chase breaks into top 40 of NFL Top 100

In just two seasons at the NFL level, Bengals and former LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase has already asserted himself as one of the league’s top wideouts.

Playing with his former college quarterback Joe Burrow, the two have become one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL and have gone on back-to-back deep playoff runs.

Coming off two straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, Chase was voted as the No. 39 player in the NFL’s Top 100, which is voted on annually by other players in the league.

Chase, who had 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie, battled injuries last fall, missing five games. Still, he exceeded his total targets and receptions from the prior year, and if he can stay healthy this fall, it could be his best campaign yet.

Tigers fans could be treated to another stellar year from Burrow and Chase in Cincinnati.

