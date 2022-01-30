Ja'Marr Chase has set the NFL rookie record for postseason receiving yards. He has three catches for 30 yards

The Bengals receiver set the mark with his 22-yard catch on the Bengals’ third quarter scoring drive that has cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-13.

Chase now has 255 receiving yards in three postseason games. Torry Holt previously held the record with 242 receiving yards as a rookie with the Rams in the 1999 postseason.

Chase helped get the Bengals to the Cincinnati 8 before Melvin Ingram took over. Ingram sacked Burrow on first down for a 7-yard loss before Ingram knocked down a pass intended for Tyler Boyd. Samaje Perine ran the wrong way on a screen the Bengals could have scored on.

The Bengals settled for a 31-yard Evan McPherson field goal.

The Bengals will play the rest of the game without tight end C.J. Uzomah, who returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing street clothes. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team’s initial belief is Uzomah has an MCL sprain, but Uzomah will undergo an MRI to confirm.

Ja’Marr Chase breaks NFL rookie postseason record as Bengals close to 21-13 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk