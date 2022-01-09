Ja’Marr Chase breaks the Bengals single season franchise record

It has been a record year for former LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. After setting the new standard for rookie receivers, Chase can add another one to the list after breaking Chad Ochocinco’s single-season mark.

Not long after he broke former teammate Justin Jefferson’s rookie mark of 1,400 yards. He now owns the single-season receiving yards mark for a Bengal with 1,455 yards. Not a bad way to kick off your NFL career.

Chase was only taking part in the game to get the record and now that he has it, he likely won’t see the field again as they prepare for next week’s playoff matchup. Teammate Joe Burrow wasn’t playing in the game as he was resting his knee that he injured against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

In Chase’s last two seasons of football (2019 and 2021) he has accumulated a total of 3,235 yards and 33 touchdowns. At the age of 21, Chase has a lot more productive football ahead of him. With Joe Burrow as his quarterback, no record is safe.

Year Rec Yards YPR TDs 2019 84 1,780 21.2 20 2021 81 1,455 17.9 13

