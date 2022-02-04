Ja’Marr Chase bought Bengals WR room steak dinner after every game

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase mostly gets attention for his record-setting rookie season that has earned him multiple awards.

But he’s known around the Bengals locker room as the guy who has the whole wide receivers room eating right, too.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the Bengals’ appearance in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, wideout Trent Taylor revealed that Chase treats every wideout on the roster to steakhouse dinners each week.

Taylor threw out a quick quip about it, captured by ESPN’s Ben Baby: “He’s taking care of us pretty well with his rookie dinners.”

When in Cincinnati, it’s a safe bet Chase and Co. hit up Jeff Ruby (like Zac Taylor did when giving out game balls to the city after a playoff win).

While rookies buying dinner for the guys is one of many tried-and-true NFL traditions for first-year players, the fact the fifth-overall pick has done it for 20 games now says quite a bit about Chase and the camaraderie in a locker room that rebuilt its culture around guys like him.

