Ja’Marr Chase and Bengals injury report updates from Thursday

The first Cincinnati Bengals injury report of the week featured Ja’Marr Chase as the headline item after he went limited.

Thursday’s injury report did the same, as the team saw only a few minor shifts from Wednesday’s report.

The Bengals issued the following players with these designations:

WR Ja’Marr Chase (Limited)

LB Joe Bachie (Limited)

DL Josh Tupou (Limited)

RB Chris Evans (Full)

S Dax Hill (Full)

DL DJ Reader (Full)

OT La’el Collins (Limited)

DE Trey Hendrickson (Full)

RB Joe Mixon (DNP)

DT Jay Tufele (DNP)

Things continue to look positive for a number of players when the team plays the Titans over the weekend. Joe Burrow already said he expects Chase back. And Dax Hill and Chris Evans — guys who missed last week — look like they could be back to boost the defense and offense, respectively.

