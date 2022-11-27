Ja’Marr Chase among Bengals inactive players vs. Tennessee Titans in Week 12
The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Chase headlines the list of inactive Bengals for Sunday’s AFC tilt:
WR Ja’Marr Chase
P Kevin Huber
RB Joe Mixon
DT Josh Tupou
OL D’Ante Smith
OL Jackson Carman
DE Jeff Gunter
Despite optimism from Joe Burrow early in the week and Chase going limited during every day of practice, a report on Saturday said the target date for his return is next week against the Chiefs.
Otherwise, no major shockers for the Bengals after they called up punter Drue Chrisman and wideout Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad on Saturday.
