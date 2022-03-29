Ja’Marr Chase is already nearly in Jalen Ramsey’s top 5

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase is one of the most difficult players in the NFL to cover.

Fans know that much after watching Chase’s historic rookie season in which he tallied 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 18 yards per catch before another 368 yards and one score in the playoffs.

But it sure doesn’t hurt to hear it from one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL too.

Recently, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey rattled off his toughest matchups in the NFL. Chase is right there alongside the likes of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham, Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp.

A look at the list:

Chase had a big game against Ramsey and the Rams in the Super Bowl, catching five passes for 88 yards. Of course, the one that will haunt Chase — the potential Super Bowl-winning catch that nearly happened — is the one most will remember.

Regardless, Chase being on this list already from one of the modern great defenders is a great sign of things to come.

