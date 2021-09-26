Ja’Marr Chase can, in fact, catch the ball.

The rookie receiver got some separation down the left sideline and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to give Cincinnati a 14-7 lead over Pittsburgh at halftime.

It was Chase’s third touchdown reception of the season.

Chase has a pair of receptions for 49 yards with the TD. Burrow finished the first half 7-of-9 passing for 111 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Bengals have given quarterback Ben Roethlisberger fits throughout the first half, sacking him a pair of times and hitting him another. Roethlisberger was favoring his right arm at one point in the first quarter after he was hit hard and threw an interception.

Roethlisberger is 14-of-21 for 92 yards with a touchdown and a pick. He also has a carry for five yards.

Most of Pittsburgh’s offense has come from running back Najee Harris, who has 11 cares for 36 yards and three catches for 31 yards.

Ja’Marr Chase’s 34-yard touchdown gives Cincinnati 14-7 lead at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk