Ja’Kobi Lane emerges as a big-time 2024 receiver and weapon for USC

Matt Wadleigh
·5 min read

Did you have your bingo cards ready on Wednesday night? Were you prepared for all the big performances from Trojans who did not make an impact during the regular season?

The USC Trojans made noise with a 42-28 victory in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville at Petco Park. It was a surprising all-around effort by USC despite the big names not playing.

Miller Moss dazzled with six touchdowns, and some freshman wide receivers made noise, including Ja’Kobi Lane.

Lane had three catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns despite having just four catches all season long. Lane made some huge plays and found chemistry with Miller Moss in what could be a sign of things to come for the Trojans in 2024.

There is a lot to love from Lane, and here are some of the top plays and reactions from his performance:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire