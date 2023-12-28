Ja’Kobi Lane emerges as a big-time 2024 receiver and weapon for USC

Did you have your bingo cards ready on Wednesday night? Were you prepared for all the big performances from Trojans who did not make an impact during the regular season?

The USC Trojans made noise with a 42-28 victory in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville at Petco Park. It was a surprising all-around effort by USC despite the big names not playing.

Miller Moss dazzled with six touchdowns, and some freshman wide receivers made noise, including Ja’Kobi Lane.

Lane had three catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns despite having just four catches all season long. Lane made some huge plays and found chemistry with Miller Moss in what could be a sign of things to come for the Trojans in 2024.

There is a lot to love from Lane, and here are some of the top plays and reactions from his performance:

MILLER MOSS SAW IT COMING

This is what Miller Moss said during bowl practices this month when asked what fans should expect from WR Ja'Kobi Lane in the future: "Just a freak. I won't spoil it too much, but he's a great player, obviously a young kid but very, very bright future ahead." Indeed! — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) December 28, 2023

IN SYNC

Miller Moss’ pocket movement on his TD pass to Ja’Kobi Lane is 🤌🏻 https://t.co/bgzk1qilSi — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 28, 2023

BIG POTENTIAL

Omg Ja’Kobi Lane. Only a freshman. pic.twitter.com/nQBL09NfWI — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 28, 2023

SMOKING!

GETTING READY FOR 2024

STATS

TALENTED GROUP

USC’s freshman receivers are ridiculous. Zachariah Branch, Ja’Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon and Duce Robinson. There isn’t a better group of frosh WRs. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) December 28, 2023

PILING UP THE NUMBERS

How about USC's freshman receivers tonight: –Ja'Kobi Lane: 3 catches, 60 yards, two touchdowns

–Makai Lemon: 2 catches, 75 yards

–Duce Robinson: 1 catch, 44 yards, touchdown — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 28, 2023

DIALED IN

Miller Moss to Ja’Kobi Lane is looking like quite a connection. It hits again, as Moss throws his 5th TD of the night — a Holiday Bowl record. That’s 2 TD’s for Lane as well. USC extends its lead, 35-21. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 28, 2023

SO SMOOTH

What a catch from Ja’Kobi Lane, who slides to reel in a 16-yard pass from Miller Moss. The freshman has made an impression tonight. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 28, 2023

LOUISVILLE COULDN'T GUARD HIM

Ja’Kobi Lane continuing to prove his handle is accurate. @cantGuardJak1 pic.twitter.com/3YYqz6jMLV — Jordan Hamm (@JordyHamm) December 28, 2023

TEAMMATES LOVED IT

First collegiate touchdown for Ja’Kobi Lane! He was absolutely mobbed by his teammates when he returned to the sideline. No one was happier though than his position coach Dennis Simmons, who body slammed the Lane with a giant hug. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) December 28, 2023

CLUTCH

Terrific catch by Ja'Kobi Lane on a throw behind him. Huge third-down conversion after #Louisville has taken the momentum. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 28, 2023

TEAM WITH TALENT

Ja'Kobi Lane has three catches for 60 yards and two TDs. Tahj Washington has six receptions for 82 yards and two TDs. Makai Lemon has two catches for 75 yards. #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 28, 2023

FLEXING

Ja'Kobi Lane is ballin out right now. Just out-jumped a DB and came down with a 12-yard TD reception. #USC is up 35-21 now and Miller Moss has set the Holiday Bowl record for TD passes with 5. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 28, 2023

SHOWTIME

Thats FIVE TDs for Miller Moss. And Ja'Kobi Lane is a BALLER. Went up and got that touchdown. #USC back up 14. — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) December 28, 2023

BIG IMPRESSION

Honestly, Ja'Kobi Lane looks like a future All-American out there. He is big and strong and acts like he's played a ton of games…he hasn't. He's dominating Louisville's DB's. (PS – great throw and placement by Moss.) — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 28, 2023

CONFIDENCE BUILDER

#HolidayBowl FINAL: #USC 42#Louisville 28 USC finishes the season 8-5. Miller Moss threw a record 6 touchdowns in his first career start. SC were 7-point underdogs, but they won this won easily. A pair of TDs for both Tahj Washington and Ja'Kobi Lane. #Trojans #FightOn — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) December 28, 2023

HE CAN WEAR ANY NUMBER HE WANTS

Ja’Kobi Lane is playing too well to be wearing No. 89. — Reign of Troy Radio (@ReignofTroy) December 28, 2023

PULLING THEM IN

Oh man. Ja'Kobi Lane has quite a pair of hands, holy cow. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 28, 2023

