Ja’Kobe Walter: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2004 | 6’5 | 6’10 WS | 195 LBS

Team: Baylor

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 1 / Worst rank: 16

2023-24 stats:

In 2023-24, Walter averaged 14.5 points in 35 games with 32.3 minutes per contest game. He recorded 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. His shooting percentages were 37.6 percent from three, 34.1 percent from three, and 79.2 percent from the foul line.

Strengths:

* Large combo-guard with swingman potential, reminiscent of a young Alec Burks

* Natural scorer with solid frame and length, capable of finishing above the rim

* Sharpshooter with size to play the 2 or 3, excels in catch-and-shoot opportunities

* Plays with good pace offensively, knows his role as a volume shooter

* Capable of hitting shots off the dribble and creating in isolation

* Adequate perimeter defender with ability to move feet and close out swiftly

* Shows flashes of defensive potential with athleticism and length

* Promising combo guard with scoring potential, averaging 14.7 points per game

* Shooting ability, especially off the catch, shows promise for NBA transition

* Potential role resembles that of Kent Bazemore or Alec Burks as a versatile 3-and-D player in the NBA, contingent on shooting consistency and defensive development

Weaknesses:

* Needs improvement in defensive skills and physicality

* Below-the-rim finisher with average touch, needs to improve finishing ability

* Lacks playmaking instincts, primarily a natural scorer rather than a facilitator

* Defensive lapses and occasional struggles against quicker opponents

* Needs to speed up release and add muscle to slender frame for NBA level

* Displays tunnel vision on offense, inefficient scorer at times

Scotto's draft notes:

“I think Walter is a plus athlete with a plus wingspan who’s a plus shooter,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He needs to work on his handle and improve that part of his game. He guards fairly well. He’s a pretty reliable guy.”

“Walter can be a role player,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He can score. He makes difficult shots but misses the easy ones. He can defend as well.”

