Ja’elyne Matthews talks his new offers from Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia

Ja’elyne Matthews has seven offers from Power Five programs since Monday. It is a remarkable run of offers for Matthews, who is becoming one of the hottest recruits in New Jersey.

Oh, and Matthews is still a freshman in high school.

The offers keep rolling in for Matthews, a standout offensive lineman at Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.). The offers show no signs of slowing down.

On Thursday morning, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle got offers from Cincinnati and Louisville before 10 AM.

It all started this past fall when Matthews hauled in an offer from Rutgers football in late October, his first offer coming from the Big Ten program. He came into April with offers from the Scarlet Knights, Boston College and UConn.

Then, things started to heat up.

This week, he got an offer from Georgia, the reigning national champions (the offer from Georgia came from Fran Brown, a former Rutgers football assistant). Shortly after that, some other big-time offers came in including Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State, Syracuse and others.

Penn State made Matthews their first offensive tackle for a class of 2025 recruit.

On Friday night, Matthews took a visit to Rutgers for the annual spring game.

Check out what Ja'elyne Matthews had to say about his recent offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and also his thoughts on where Rutgers stands in his recruitment.

Matthews on getting the Ohio State offer

“They called my coach and offered me; it’s an amazing feeling.”

Matthews on what the Ohio State offer means

“I’m extremely blessed – my recruitment is still blowing up.”

“It’s a really good school academically and for sports. We will have to see how our relationship builds up.”

Matthews on if he will visit his new offers

“Yes I will definitely be down to visit these colleges; can’t wait to meet a lot of the coaching staff”

Matthews on getting a Penn State offer

“Their staff is really nice and they care a lot about family.”

Matthews on how he found out about the Penn State offer

“Yes I talked with the O-line coach and Gabe Infante – they called my coach.”

Matthews on what the Penn State offers means to him

“I am really blessed that I was offered and I’m going to continue to work to prove that I deserve these offers.”

Matthews on his offer from Georgia on Monday

“[Fran Brown] called my coach and I was able to talk to him. I’m actually still in shock like I’ve prayed and worked for this for a very long time.”

(Note: Fran Brown is currently the Georgia secondary coach. He spent the last two years as the secondary coach at Rutgers)

Matthews on getting the offer from Georgia and what it means to him

“I really appreciate them offering me and I won’t let them down. My recruiting has definitely blown up since the offer.”

Read Matthews’ thoughts on the Georgia offer in a recent interview with ‘Rutgers Wire.’

Matthews on where Rutgers factors in with all these new offers

“The reason Rutgers is still in the mix is that they have always been like family. Since I was a kid, my grandmother worked there since I was little.”

