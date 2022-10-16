A.J. Terrell, Ta’Quon Graham questionable to return vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons may have to get by for the rest of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers without two key defensive starters.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell appeared to injure his hamstring early in the third quarter and is questionable to return. A few plays later, Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham went down with a knee injury. Graham is also questionable to return.

The Falcons currently hold a 28-14 lead over the 49ers in the third quarter.

