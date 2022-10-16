A.J. Terrell, Ta’Quon Graham questionable to return vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons may have to get by for the rest of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers without two key defensive starters.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell appeared to injure his hamstring early in the third quarter and is questionable to return. A few plays later, Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham went down with a knee injury. Graham is also questionable to return.

A.J. Terrell has a thigh injury and is questionable to return. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 16, 2022

Ta'Quon Graham has a knee injury and is questionable to return. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 16, 2022

The Falcons currently hold a 28-14 lead over the 49ers in the third quarter.

Related

Watch: Kyle Pitts TD catch gives Falcons 28-14 lead Watch: Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver picks off Jimmy Garoppolo Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connects with MyCole Pruitt for TD

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire