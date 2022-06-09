A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom make TD Wire’s most underrated team

As Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith recently stated, “any good team knows how to rebuild every year.” When you have the same quarterback for 14 years, though, it can cover up for a lot of other areas.

The Falcons finally ripped the band-aid off and traded Matt Ryan back in March, opening the door for a new era of football in Atlanta. While it may be a bit rocky at first, the future looks bright with young stars like cornerback A.J. Terrell, tight end Kyle Pitts and guard Chris Lindstrom in place.

Terrell and Lindstrom were recently named to Touchdown Wire’s most underrated offensive and defensive teams. Here’s what Doug Farrar had to say about each player.

TD Wire on Chris Lindstrom:

Chris Lindstrom

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

TD Wire on A.J. Terrell:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Terrell and Lindstrom weren’t the only members of last year’s team to make TD Wire’s most underrated players list. Linebacker Foye Oluokun, who has since signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, made the cut.

TD Wire on Foye Oluokun:

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Will Bryan Edwards be the Falcons' 2022 breakout player?

Our NFL Wire editors examined one potential breakout player for every team ahead of the 2022 season. https://t.co/TmywspyZyl — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 9, 2022

Richie Grant wants to give ATL something to look forward to

Second-year Falcons safety Richie Grant wants to give the city something to look forward to in 2022. https://t.co/1cYfTpebz6 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 8, 2022

Falcons 53-man roster

WATCH: Falcons OTA highlights

The Atlanta Falcons resumed organized team activities on Wednesday. Check out the top plays. https://t.co/bczJmjUeoH — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 8, 2022

Ranking the 7 Falcons with the most to prove in 2022

Which players on the Falcons’ 2022 roster have the most to prove this season? https://t.co/lKGxQGbx4W — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) June 7, 2022

1

1