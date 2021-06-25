J.T. Tuimoloau, nation’s No. 1 prospect, cancels visit to Alabama after seeing Oregon

"I’m going to focus on the four schools I’ve visited. Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and USC." -Top prospect J.T. Tuimoloau pic.twitter.com/b0kg4QwleZ — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 25, 2021

The Oregon Ducks must have shown J.T. Tuimoloau something that he liked on his official visit this past week.

According to 247 Sports, the nation’s No. 1 prospect has cancelled his recruiting visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide after visiting Eugene, and is now choosing to focus on the four schools he has visited: Oregon, Ohio State, USC, and Washington.

Tuimoloau, a 6-foot-4, 275 pound defensive lineman, is from the state of Washington, and has risen to the ranks of the top recruits in the entire nation. A player of that stature would seemingly fit well in the culture that Nick Saban has crafted at Bama, but Tuimoloau decided to pass.

We are unsure when a commitment might come, but once he chooses a school, Tuimoloau will be ready to enroll this fall and hit the ground running. Please let that be in Eugene.