Breaking News:

Mavs reportedly hire Jason Kidd as head coach, Nike's Nico Harrison as GM

J.T. Tuimoloau, nation’s No. 1 prospect, cancels visit to Alabama after seeing Oregon

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks must have shown J.T. Tuimoloau something that he liked on his official visit this past week.

According to 247 Sports, the nation’s No. 1 prospect has cancelled his recruiting visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide after visiting Eugene, and is now choosing to focus on the four schools he has visited: Oregon, Ohio State, USC, and Washington.

Tuimoloau, a 6-foot-4, 275 pound defensive lineman, is from the state of Washington, and has risen to the ranks of the top recruits in the entire nation. A player of that stature would seemingly fit well in the culture that Nick Saban has crafted at Bama, but Tuimoloau decided to pass.

We are unsure when a commitment might come, but once he chooses a school, Tuimoloau will be ready to enroll this fall and hit the ground running. Please let that be in Eugene.

Recommended Stories