J.T. Tuimoloau makes Polynesian Player of the Year watch list

We’ve seen a slew of Ohio State players appear on all of the preseason college football award watch lists so far as we head towards the start of the season, and it didn’t stop on Thursday.

It’s a little different type of watch list, but one still all the same. In case you didn’t know, Buckeye defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, has Polynesian heritage. And because of his talent on the football field, how he conducts himself off the field, and his ancestry, Tuimoloau was named to the preseason Polynesian Player of the Year watch list.

The list is rather large, with 85 names appearing on it, but Tuimoloau did take home the Polynesian Player of the Year at the high school level in 2020 when playing for Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington.

The winner of the Polynesian Player of the Year award will be named on December 14. The winner will be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl in mid January.

An offer for Buckeyes fans

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire