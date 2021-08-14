J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe Saturday after just ten practices

As the preseason rolls on, we continue to keep an eye on the Ohio State newcomers that are “officially” becoming Buckeyes by having their black stripe removed. The list is growing, and one of the biggest defensive prospects OSU has ever landed just lost his on Saturday.

Five-star defensive end commitment J.T. Tuimoloau shed his black stripe on Saturday, and it is notable because he hasn’t been on campus that long. In fact, he didn’t commit to Ohio State until July 4, and he’s had just ten practices under his belt as a part of the Buckeye squad.

Tuimoloa took a moment to thank several groups during the short ceremony on Saturday.

First I want to thank God for blessing us with this game that we love,” Tuimoloau said. “I’d like to thank the offensive line for pushing me, and the D-line for holding me accountable every day, and coach J (Larry Johnson) for trusting me. Go Bucks!”

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 ‼️ @JT_tuimoloau is officially part of the Brotherhood!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/Wl7CcVh8UX — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 14, 2021

Tuimoloau becomes the first summer enrollee to lose his black stripe, and that means he’s getting after it. With the injury to Tyler Friday, watch for him to push to be a big part of things off the edge in the fall.

