J.T. Tuimoloau’s decision, nation’s No. 1 recruit in 2021 class, could come down to Oregon vs. Alabama originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2021 is still undecided.

JT Tuimoloau is a five-star, 6’4”, 275-pound defensive end from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington. On December 16, 2020, Tuimoloau named his final five schools in his recruitment process.

Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Washington and Oregon.

While it’s difficult to compete and recruit against Nick Saban, Ohio State’s annual dominance, USC landing Korey Foreman, and Washington being the closest school to Tuimoloau, never count out Mario Cristobal.

According to an article in Rivals.com, it sounds like should Tuimoloau want to “stay close to home” in the Pacific Northwest, then his preferred destination would be Oregon.

Sorry Washington.

“There could be some disagreement on this depending on who you talk to, but the feeling around the five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is that Oregon would be his spot if he decides to stay close to home and Alabama would the destination if he wants to leave the Pacific Northwest.”

Should Tuimoloau want to stay close to home and choose the Ducks over the Huskies, that would just add another layer into this already heated rivalry.

While many “experts” have the five-star prospect choosing Ohio State, that decision would make sense as well for not just being one of the top programs in the country and turning out NFL talent, but one of Tuimoloau’s former high school teammates is currently a wide receiver for the Buckeyes. That pull could be enough as well.

But one thing is for certain, Mario Cristobal has once again done an outstanding job on the recruiting trail. And just imagine a defensive line this upcoming season featuring Kayvon Thibodeaux on one end and Tuimoloau (should he compete and win the starting job) on the other?

Signing day is on Wednesday, February 3.