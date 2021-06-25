J.T. Tuimoloau cancels Alabama official visit, focusing on four schools

J.T. Tuimoloau’s June official visit schedule is over a bit earlier than originally expected.

Tuimoloau was scheduled to take his highly-anticipated and final official visit of the month to Alabama this weekend. That trip has been canceled, though, and the Crimson Tide are no longer in contention for the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2021.

“It’s just a feeling I’ve had for a while now and after getting back from my official visit to Oregon, we decided not to take the trip to Alabama,” Tuimoloau said, per 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman.

Tuimoloau is now focusing on four schools: Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. Each of those four schools has received an official visit from the 6-foot-5, 277-pound defensive lineman this summer. Washington received Tuimoloau’s first official visit on June 4 before he shut things down for a week because of his high school graduation. Tuimoloau has been busy over the last 10 days, visiting USC from June 14-16, Ohio State from June 17-20 and Oregon last weekend.

Ohio State was the lone school Tuimoloau had yet to visit prior to his official.

A decision date has yet to be set, but Tuimoloau and his family will now begin the process of narrowing things down before concluding which school is the best fit for him.

“I think I have a pretty good idea of what each of the four schools I’ve visited offer and now I’m going to discuss things as a family and come to a decision,” Tuimoloau said.

Official visits were a sticking point for Tuimoloau throughout his recruitment. The Washington native was not prepared to offer a commitment to any institution until he had the chance to officially visit their campus, which finally came this month after the NCAA recruiting dead period ended after nearly 15 months.

With Alabama officially out of the picture, Ohio State profiles as the favorite to land Tuimoloau. His 247Sports Crystal Ball has read in favor of the Buckeyes for months now and his relationship with the coaching staff in Columbus is a solid one.

Story continues

“Coach Larry Johnson and the history he has had with putting defensive lineman in the league really sticks out to me and I have always had a close relationship with Gee Scott,” Tuiomoloau said of Ohio State, per Huffman.

Wherever he winds up, Tuiomoloau will ascend to the college ranks with the chance to make an instant impact.

Tuiomoloau is polished as a pass rusher and run stopper. He also possesses a high football I.Q, plays with an endless motor and is a freak athlete, making him a prospect any coaching staff around the country would love to get their hands on.

“Powerful, athletic and nimble, with room to still add significant weight at the next level,” Huffman said in his scouting report of Tuiomoloau. “Has lined up on the edge, mixing with hand down while also standing up. Elite pass rusher, who can mix a variety of moves with pure strength to shed his blockers. Can drop into coverage against running backs, receivers and tight ends and has the athleticism and ball skills to be a force in coverage. Has even played safety.

“Could be a top tight end prospect if he focused on offense, with natural pass-catching skills, ability to track the ball and high point it and run after the catch. Also a high-major basketball player, averaging nearly a double-double in prep career. As he continues to add weight and strength, figures to be among the elite pass-rushers at the next level. Projects as an instant impact Power 5-starter and a Top Ten overall draft pick.”

RELATED: Five-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau is the top remaining unsigned 2021 recruit