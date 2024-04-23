J.T. Toppin to declare for NBA Draft, keep college eligibility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – J.T. Toppin had an outstanding freshman season with the University of New Mexico Lobos and wants to see where he stands in this year’s NBA Draft class. Toppin has decided to declare for the draft while keeping his college eligibility. He will have until May 29 to withdraw his name, if he chooses to return to the Lobos.

Toppin was Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year and one of 30 finalists for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award. He averaged over 12 points per game while pulling down a Mountain West Conference-best 9.1 rebounds per contest. Toppin led all freshmen nationally with 12 double-doubles. His .623 field goal percentage is one of the top 20 highest percentages by a freshman in NCAA history.

