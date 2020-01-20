J.T. Realmuto will fight for future generations in salary arbitration case against Phillies

More than once last summer, J.T. Realmuto expressed his affection for Philadelphia and said he'd one day be up for signing a long-term contract extension with the Phillies.

The specter of his upcoming salary arbitration hearing hasn't changed his outlook.

"Not at all," he said before the 116th annual Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet Monday night. "Anybody who knows about the arbitration process knows it's business. It's not necessarily me against the Phillies right now. There's definitely not going to be any hard feelings there. So I feel like we're at the same place we were two or three months ago as far as with the contract extension."

Before the two sides go to work on a long-term contract extension, Realmuto is likely to play the 2020 season on a one-year contract. Barring an unlikely settlement, Realmuto will have his 2020 salary decided by an arbitration panel next month. He is seeking $12.4 million. The Phillies' arbitration offer is $10 million. The arbitration panel will hear arguments from both sides then pick one number or the other.

Realmuto knows the game. He went to arbitration with the Miami Marlins two years ago and lost.

"I have a good understanding of the process," he said. "I know it's not the Phillies trying to slight me. It's more the system. There are no hard feelings there."

Realmuto, who turns 29 in March, is coming off a season in which he solidified himself as baseball's best catcher while making $5.9 million. He was an All-Star. He was the catcher on the inaugural All-MLB team and he won both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards in the National League. He led all big-league catchers in hits, RBIs, total bases and extra-base hits while swatting a career-high 25 homers. He threw out 37 runners trying to steal, the most in the majors.

Realmuto's 2019 season put him in a good position to win his arbitration case.

But he made it clear that this is about more than just himself.

"It's not me against the Phillies," he said. "It's the system that we're trying to fight right now. I'm trying to go out and set a precedent for future catchers in the game and I feel like I had a season worthy of doing that so I'm going to fight for that.

"This is not because the Phillies didn't give us a chance to come to an agreement. We're fighting for a cause, fighting for the rest of the catchers. Historically, catchers have not been treated well in the arbitration process and we feel like this is an opportunity to advance that for the catchers. Just being able to fight for those guys is something I take pride in. I believe in fighting for future generations and I'm excited to do it."

Once Realmuto's 2020 salary is established in mid-February, the Phillies are expected to initiate talks on an extension that would begin at the start of the 2021 season. Those talks should commence during spring training. A contract extension is expected to cover up to five seasons with an average annual value of over $20 million.

Realmuto, who was honored as the PSWA's Athlete of the Year for 2019, was joined by new Phillies manager Joe Girardi at the banquet.

"I'm really excited to play for him," Realmuto said. "I feel like he's got a lot of feel. He knows exactly what he wants to do as a manager and has a lot of confidence and he'll be able to instill that confidence in us."

