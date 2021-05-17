J.T. Miller with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Calgary Flames
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 05/16/2021
J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 05/16/2021
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
The end came at 19 seconds of a wild second round, capping a remarkable crazy fight.
There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.
Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones is the GOAT, but it doesn't matter one way or the other if he returns to the octagon.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.
Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.
Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.
The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.
Oliveira is the new UFC lightweight champion after turning things around in the second round to knock out Chandler.
Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and other NBA players wore WNBA jerseys and shirts as the W season tips off.
Georges St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya were in negotiations for a fight until UFC president Dana White vetoed it.
Even if they land in the play-in tournament, you know Lakers fans are going to eat this news up.
The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.
Katlyn Chookagian addresses claims of having tapped out in UFC 262 bout against Viviane Araujo.
Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.