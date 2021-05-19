J.T. Miller with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames
J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 05/19/2021
Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks) with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames, 05/19/2021
Alex Tuch (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 05/18/2021
Mathew Dumba (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 05/18/2021
The series is tied 1-1 as it shifts to Minnesota.
The Blues will face the Avalanche in Game 2 Wednesday night (10:30 p.m. ET; CNBC).
Jonathan Marchessault (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 05/18/2021
Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 05/19/2021
Brad Marchand scored the game-tying third-period goal and Craig Smith won it in OT as the Bruins downed the Caps 3-2 to take a 2-1 series lead.
Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.
The course is immaculate, the weather co-operating and 99 of the world's top 100 players are primed for a mouth-watering PGA Championship starting on Thursday. The Atlantic will provide a soothing backdrop to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, but nerves will be frayed as the longest course in major history provides an exacting test that will expose any weaknesses. The course could play as long as 7,876 yards, though PGA of America officials will probably set it up a couple of hundreds yards shorter each day by moving the tees to reduce the length of holes playing into the wind.
With a quarter of the 2021 season done, which MLB team has the best odds of being this years World Series champions?
The Vegas Golden Knights hadn’t faced a 2-0 deficit in their first eight playoff series since joining the league in 2017. Alex Tuch had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the second period, as Vegas beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Tuesday night and tied the first-round playoff series at a game apiece. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas with a game-tying goal just 18 seconds after the Wild took a 1-0 lead.
It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.
Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200 million fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive. The undisputed title fight, set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, is on the brink of collapse after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury, which has been ordered to take place by September 15. Fury’s team must now strike a deal with Wilder to step aside - which could run to tens of millions of dollars - with an insider telling Telegraph Sport that they will have “about a week to settle the case”. That was echoed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who warned that the clock is ticking for Fury’s legal team to clear this major obstacle. “We can’t wait around,” Hearn said today. “We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight. “They were wrong and that’s on them, that's their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We have to maintain the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to be in a position by the end of this week to know, are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.” The latest twist in the super fight was delivered on Monday night after arbitrator Daniel Weinstein, a retired federal judge with previous experience in dealing with boxing cases, ruled in favour of Wilder in a civil action against Fury. Wilder claims he was owed a rematch by Fury under the terms of their deal for their contest on February 22, 2020.
Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.
There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.
Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.
Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.