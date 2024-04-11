J.T. Miller with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes
J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 04/10/2024
J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 04/10/2024
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025.
Suggs is due in court on April 29 for a preliminary hearing.
For the 2024 NFL Draft class of tight ends, there's Brock Bowers and everyone else.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
There's no standout first-round running back this class, but plenty of good Day 2 options, and a big name or two to boot.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Scheffler is +400 to win his second green jacket and is getting nearly 20% of the money at BetMGM.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was quickly ruled out of the game Tuesday due to a left calf strain.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
It's just a tiny garden gnome, but it's almost as tough to get at Augusta National as a green jacket.
Dalton Del Don gives fantasy baseball managers an updated look at every team's bullpen hierarchy with more than a week of action in the books.
What does Atlanta need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
UConn picked up its sixth national championship win on Monday night, and became the first program to win back-to-back titles since 2007.
It's never too early to look ahead to next season.
Week 2 of the fantasy baseball season kicks off in Yahoo leagues. Fred Zinkie offers up some assistance for those seeking pitching help this week.
Hurley wasn't the only one to take his name out of consideration with UK's John Calipari reportedly on his way out the door.
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.