J.T. Gray named first-team All-Pro, Demario Davis earns second-team recognition

It’s great to see someone enjoy the rewards of hard work. New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray was honored on the All-Pro first team list from the Associated Press for his efforts during the 2021 season, having paced the team with 19 tackles in the kicking game — the best of his career. Gray was selected for the All-Pro second team in 2019, when he also got into the Pro Bowl as an alternate. Now he’s made the cut for both all-star lists outright.

And he’s taken a hard road to get here. Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State, Gray outworked some players who were drafted to make the opening-day roster in 2018. He’s since been voted a team captain and has begun to rack up postseason accolades like this All-Pro placement, with the 18 votes in his favor leading his position group. Good for him.

Additionally, Saints linebacker Demario Davis was listed on the All-Pro second team (receiving 10 votes), ranking behind Micah Parsons (46), Darius Leonard (44), and De’Vondre Campbell (18), tying with Roquan Smith (10). Two other Saints players received All-Pro votes this year, both defenders: free safety Marcus Williams (3) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (1).

