J.T. Daniels outplays Kedon Slovis in first half of West Virginia-Pittsburgh

With USC hosting Rice in Week 1, with temperatures soaring in Southern California, the really interesting opening-week game for a lot of Trojan fans is not even on Saturday. It’s the West Virginia-Pittsburgh Thursday night prime-time special.

Former USC quarterbacks J.T. Daniels of the Mountaineers and Kedon Slovis of the Panthers are going against each other. Graham Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator for both quarterbacks at USC in 2019, is West Virginia’s offensive coordinator now.

We will see how the second half goes in Pittsburgh, but the first half went to Daniels if we are comparing performances.

Daniels went 14 of 20 for 106 yards and one touchdown. Slovis completed 6 of 8 passes for 84 yards. He threw a pass which was caught by a West Virginia defender, but out of bounds, so he was lucky to avoid an interception. Daniels was also lucky to avoid a pick in the first half, but that was because he was hammered as he released a pass.

Daniels threw this beautiful touchdown pass in a first half in which he dropped the ball in the bucket on a consistent basis:

JT Daniels ➡️ Bryce Ford-Wheaton TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA 🙌

pic.twitter.com/4gi1vQhZXF — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 1, 2022

Daniels also made this improvised play after dropping a shotgun snap:

JT Daniels after losing the snap 😳 pic.twitter.com/qFbvCosWbR — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2022

WVU and Pitt are tied at 10 at the half.

