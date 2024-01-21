J.T. Compher with a Powerplay Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
J.T. Compher (Detroit Red Wings) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 01/19/2024
The Texans easily dispatched the Browns in the wild card round. But the Ravens are a whole lot tougher.
The Texans got a big play from a player who was on the practice squad on Monday.
The Ravens' dominant win puts them in the AFC championship game.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
It’s time to hand out some purely theoretical, ephemeral, impossible-to-display-on-your-mantel hardware.
The mass layoff raises questions about the future of Sports Illustrated.
Mahomes’ career would land him with a HOF jacket if it ended today, but beating the Bills in Highmark Stadium would add to the mythologizing of a player who has already ascended to football nirvana.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
The Bills and Chiefs are familiar playoff foes.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most important NFL storylines to follow in the coming months, including several star RBs set to hit the open market.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
Lamar Jackson gets his first test of these playoffs on Saturday.
The Lions' offense vs. the Bucs' defense is the show here, especially for throwback fans who love to watch physical football. The quarterback duel is the side story.