J.T. Barrett also will throw for Cowboys this weekend

Ben DiNucci isn’t eligible to participate in the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp this weekend. So the Cowboys need quarterbacks.

It previously was reported that Illinois State’s Brady Davis would work for the team.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett also will tryout this weekend.

Barrett has spent time with New Orleans, Seattle and Pittsburgh since 2018.

He threw for 9,434 yards with 104 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in four years at Ohio State.

DiNucci is one of three backups behind Dak Prescott, with Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert also on the offseason roster. The Cowboys had veteran Jeff Driskel in for a visit last week.

They still could upgrade their backup situation with Driskel or another veteran with more playing experience than Rush, Gilbert and DiNucci. They have combined to start two games and both came last season when Prescott was injured and Andy Dalton had a concussion and then COVID-19.

