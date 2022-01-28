J. T. Barrett signs with the CFL

J.T. Barrett is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the history of Ohio State football winning a National Championship in 2015, the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, which is the Big Ten MVP in 2016 and winning the Grise-Brees Quarterback of the Year Award for the Big three times in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The former All-American was the definition of a leader on and off the field and at only 27 years old has plenty of juice left in his football tank. Barrett has had an intriguing professional career first stopping with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent for 2018 and 2019 and then with the Seattle Seahawks and back to the New Orleans Saints. He most recently spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Barrett also played in The Spring League with the Alphas.

Barrett is getting another opportunity and this time it is North of the border in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Elks, formerly the Eskimos. Barrett will be joining an interesting quarterback room with former Oklahoma State gunslinger, Taylor Cornelius and Oregon starter, Dakota Prukop.

Plenty of former Buckeye gunslingers have played up North including Troy Smith with the Montreal Alouettes, Stanley Jackson with the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts and of course the iconic Art Schlichter with the Ottawa Roughriders. Barrett will be the first former Buckeye to don the colors of the newly refurbished Edmonton Elks. We wish J.T. Barrett good luck and think this is a great landing spot for him to continue his career.