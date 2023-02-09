J.T. Barrett reportedly lands increased role on Detroit Lions coaching staff

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is moving on up in the coaching ranks. After trying to break into a role in the NFL and then the Canadian Football League, Barrett hung up the cleats and joined Dan Campbell’s staff with the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant this past year.

And now, according to multiple reports, Barrett landed himself an increased role with the team, being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach.

As a Buckeye, Barrett unleashed an assault on OSU and Big Ten records. At the time of his graduation from the Buckeyes, the dual-threat quarterback from Wichita Falls, Texas, held a whopping 39 records. A few of those have since been eclipsed, but many may stand for a long, long time.

Lions announce that they have hired former Saints practice squad QB JT Barrett as their assistant QB's coach. He joined Dan Campbell's staff as an offensive assistant last summer — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) February 8, 2023

Barrett will now have expanded duties, and with what we know about his leadership and personality, coaching is right in his sweet spot. We’ll continue to follow his career as he makes a name for himself with a whistle instead of a helmet.

It’s just too bad he has to do his work up in Michigan. Then again, come to think of it, he’s used to beating football teams in that state.

