A.J. Surace talks his senior season, recent Rutgers football visit for Ohio State game

The future of the Rutgers football offense was impressed with what he saw this past Saturday from the Scarlet Knights. A.J. Surace, a three-star quarterback commit to Rutgers, was at SHI Stadium last weekend to see the Big Ten game against No. 1 Ohio State.

Surace, from Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, New Jersey), committed to Rutgers in January. He showed this fall why he was one of the top quarterbacks in the northeast as he led Notre Dame Prep to a 9-1 record.

This past season, Surace completed 130-of-188 passes for 1,862 yards. He had 22 passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 909 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 107 carries.

Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Surace said, was a good advertisement for the direction of the program under head coach Greg Schiano. Rutgers held a halftime lead before losing 31-16 to the top team in not just the Big Ten but also the nation.

“I had a great time. I thought they played a good game and the atmosphere was great,” Surace told Rutgers Wire. “It’s great to see the progress they’ve made this season and I’m excited to see them keep going.”

At the time of his commitment to Rutgers, Surace had a strong offer list that included multiple Big Ten schools and Power Five programs such as Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

He is a three-star and the No. 13 player in New Jersey according to Rivals and is a top-10 player in the state in the 247Sports rankings.

Surace showed some strong decision-making ability his senior season and plenty of the potential that made him an early must-get for Rutgers as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

He has been a rock-solid commit and a leader in this class.

“The season went good,” Surace said. “We went undefeated in the regular season and won our division. Then lost 51-41 to Paul VI in the playoffs.”

On Saturday, Rutgers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) face No. 22 Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten).

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano praised fans and students for their turnout this year.

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Scarlet Knight mascot Sir Henry cheers in front…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Scarlet Knight mascot Sir Henry cheers in front of fans during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Al-Shadee Salaam (26) warms…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Al-Shadee Salaam (26) warms up before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws a pass during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (left) shake…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (left) shake hands with Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun after their game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the main scoreboard announcing bad weather…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the main scoreboard announcing bad weather at SHI Stadium before the game between the the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Temple Owls. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Ja'shon Benjamin (20) scores…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Ja'shon Benjamin (20) scores on a touchdown reception during the first half as Temple Owls safety Tywan Francis (4) defends at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jai Patel, kicker for Rutgers football.

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) celebrates…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) celebrates his field goal with long snapper Jake Eldridge (49) during the first half against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A member of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights spirit team…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A member of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights spirit team cheers during the first half of the game against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football continues to press for Naseim Brantley to be eligible.

Northwestern v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads his team onto the field before a college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium on September 3, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano prior to Saturday's win over Virginia Tech.

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (96) before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football wide receiver Christian Dremel may look like a Starbucks barista to some, but he is making a strong brew in the Big Ten.

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) catches…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY is projecting Rutgers football will make a bowl game.

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) celebrates…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Christian Dremel (6) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Da'Quan Felton (9) attempts…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Da'Quan Felton (9) attempts to catch a pass as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano knows Bob Bostad of the Indiana Hoosiers quite well.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano on the…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano on the sideline in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot performs on the sideline in…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot performs on the sideline in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the field at SHI Stadium before a…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the field at SHI Stadium before a football game between the Wagner Seahawks and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Steven Krajewski #8 of the Wagner Seahawks is sacked by…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Steven Krajewski #8 of the Wagner Seahawks is sacked by Isaiah Iton #9 and Aaron Lewis #71 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rutgers football is projected by ESPN FPI to be bowl eligible.

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Christian Dremel (2nd L) #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Christian Dremel (2nd L) #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates Johnny Langan #21 and Kyle Monangai #5 against the Wagner Seahawks during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: A stack of Rutgers Scarlet Knights footballs on the field…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: A stack of Rutgers Scarlet Knights footballs on the field before a football game against the Wagner Seahawks at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (center) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (center) is seen on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights sideline during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches a touchdown pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football celebrates an impressive win over Michigan State.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) celebrates after a touchdown reception with tight end Johnny Langan (21) and running back Aaron Young (4) during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half of the game between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) and defensive lineman Khris Bogle (2) pursue during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football is proving why they belong in the Big Ten.

Michigan State v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Defensive lineman Jordan Thompson #14 and tight end Shawn Bowman…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Defensive lineman Jordan Thompson #14 and tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate their 27-24 win over the of the Michigan State Spartans in a college football game at SHI Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Fans arrive at SHI Stadium prior to the NCAA…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Fans arrive at SHI Stadium prior to the NCAA football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Jordan Walker (82) on the field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks from…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks from the locker room for warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A cannon is fired on the sideline following a…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A cannon is fired on the sideline following a field goal by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium.

ESPN FPI is projecting a win from Rutgers football to close out their Big Ten schedule.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knight celebrates a field goal by…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knight celebrates a field goal by place kicker Jai Patel during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hartford (25) breaks up…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hartford (25) breaks up a pass intended for Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers fans watch the Scarlet Knights take on the…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers fans watch the Scarlet Knights take on the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the NCAA football game at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans watch during the second half…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans watch during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano motions to…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano motions to his team during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire